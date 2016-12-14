Mutually beneficial housing relationships between students and seniors

A Dutch hosing development provides free housing for students in exchange for an allocation of 30 hours of their time, per month, to be spent interacting with the seniors living in the facility.

Communal living: not just for hippies

Co-housing, private housing with shared common spaces, promoting interdependent living and community connections, as a proven success story yet the practice remains underrepresented within the North American housing market.

Communal living as a solution to our aging population’s housing demands

Some members of the baby boom generation are rethinking traditional retirement facilities and opting to live together in shared spaces

photo courtesy of Max Wittaker