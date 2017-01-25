WWW: Rethinking affordable housing

Floating shipping containers as affordable housing

A Copenhagen design firm has created new affordable housing units out of refurbished shipping containers that float, tethered to a dock in the inner harbor. These units combat the issue of land scarcity in the downtown core while reclaiming waterfront spaces.

photo courtesy of citylab