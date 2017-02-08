WWW: Cycling and the city — the bold, the bad, and the beautiful

Innovative new ideas for bicycle parking

As cycling becomes an increasingly popular mode of urban transportation cities are experiencing a serious shortage of bicycle parking spaces. To combat this shortage, innovators are designing creative new methods of utilizing scarce urban space to create bicycle parking.

Does improving cycling infrastructure lead to gentrification?

Studies in San Francisco show the increased desirability of neighbourhoods with cycling infrastructure, but how are the two correlated?

Sweden designing bike oriented apartment buildings

Swedish developers have created a clever new apartment building that enables a cycling oriented lifestyle. The development includes extra large mailboxes for online shopping deliveries, communal cargo bikes, and double-doored elevators.

photo courtesy of fastcoexist