Learning from the mistakes of the High Line

Planners rethink and reassess how the design of New York City’s High Line park could have better served the community it was constructed within and combat the inequality issues that plague the city.

Stories of life in the sky

Skyscraper dwellers share their stories about living in skyscrapers

Bringing back the commons though the modern sharing economy

How cities are revisiting communal approaches to ownership through the emergence of the modern sharing economy. These resource centers, such as car shares or tool libraries, eliminate the need for users to own items that they rarely use while building community and reducing consumption.

photo courtesy of the guardian