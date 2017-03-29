WWW: Changing transportation to adapt to the technological age

How are ride sharing apps affecting public transit?

While the effects ride share apps such as Uber on the taxi industry are evident, what have the impacts been on public transit systems and how will our transit networks evolve in response?

The Onion’s tips for urban biking

A satirical look at the challenges of biking in the city and how to address them

Lighting crosswalks to improve safety for distracted pedestrians

A company in the Netherlands has invented glowing crosswalks to catch the attention of smartphone-attached pedestrians while increasing their visibility to oncoming traffic. These crosswalks have been designed to work year round, regardless of poor weather conditions and contain sensors to track pedestrian and vehicle data.

photo courtesy of curbed