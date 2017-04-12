Building floating cities in French Polynesia as an answer to climate change

A Silicon Valley tech firm is developing self-contained, floating communities. These floating cities can potentially mitigate the impacts of rising sea levels on nations in the South Pacific.

How a simple sticker can reduce food waste while combatting inequality

A Brazillian collective has designed a sticker, placed on dumpsters, that designates these bins as drop-off points for unwanted, leftover food so that it can be consumed food insecure citizens without having to search through a dumpster.

A reminder of the importance of truly seeing our cities

We all share urban space, therefore individual documentations of these spaces, their issues, and our experiences serve as invaluable resources for ourselves and those who plan our cities. This article demonstrates, not only the importance of this documentation, but how to craft your own urban diary.

photo courtesy of citiscope