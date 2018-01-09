RELEASE: Slow Streets

Have you ever wondered if our city streets, mobility networks, and public spaces could be redesigned to enhance the well-being and safety of women and girls? Slow Streets would like to share an important survey addressing this question. Prepared through a partnership of Slow Streets, Green Our Walls, UN Women-USNC LA with the support of Women in Cities International, this survey aims to evaluate the everyday experiences of women in public streets, public spaces and transit systems. The information you provide will help us design safer, more equitable cities for all.

The survey will be open until January 31th, 2018, and should take 5-10 minutes to complete. All answers will be kept strictly anonymous. If you share the survey link http://bit.ly/ WomenMobilitySurvey with the hashtag #urbandesign4women on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, you will be entered for the chance to win a fabulous prize! Please share this survey freely. Please get in touch with us at womenmobilitysurvey@gmail.com with any questions you may have about the survey.

The team is launching the survey with a Twitter Chat on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 12pm @UNWomenLA with partners @SlowStreets and @GreenOurWalls and under the hashtag #UrbanDesign4Women. They look forward to your insights to the conversation.