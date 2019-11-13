The Future Fix Podcast: Fast internet for rural communities

Spacing and Evergreen proudly present The Future Fix: Solutions for Communities Across Canada, a special podcast series.

THIS EPISODE: Fast internet for rural communities

Access to reliable internet has become an essential service, necessary for local businesses, education, and even healthcare. But there’s a connectivity gap which has left over half of rural communities without this level of service.

While higher levels of government have been making some moves to expand service beyond major urban centres, it’s been slow going.

Some communities are taking on the problem themselves. In this episode, Mayor Larry Oakden paints us a picture of Hamiota, Manitoba, and the co-operative solution the surrounding municipalities there came up with to bring everyone online. And Gary Wilson, Indigenous engagement and outreach lead for Connected Communities B.C. talks about consulting with Coastal First Nations communities in British Columbia to find modern broadband solutions that compliment their way of life.



The Future Fix is a partnership between Spacing and Evergreen for the Community Solutions Network: a program of Future Cities Canada. As the program lead, Evergreen is working with Open North and partners to help communities of all sizes across Canada navigate the smart cities landscape. The Community Solutions Network is supported with funding provided by Infrastructure Canada.

