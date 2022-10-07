The Future Fix: Experiments in Mobility

Spacing and Evergreen proudly present The Future Fix: Solutions for Communities Across Canada, a special podcast series.

THIS EPISODE: Experiments in Mobility

It can be hard to convince governments at any level to invest in a new idea. This is especially true with transportation, where breaking away from the status quo can sometimes seem an impossible dream. But when opportunity to explore potential new ways of moving people is granted, on a small scale, and for a brief period of time, that allows us to experiment — to see what works, and what’s worth investing in more generally.

Camile Machado is project manager for New Mobility at TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transit network. She tells us about a range of pilot projects and research being to to find new tech and data-driven ways to solve transit issue and improve service.

“The mobility ecosystem is changing really fast, with all these trends of shared mobility, autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification — they’re all changing the landscape. So, in response to that, TransLink created what we call TransLink Tomorrow, which is this strategy to really try out all this new technology, all these new concepts.”

Listen to the episode to hear more about TransLink’s New Mobility projects.

The Future Fix is a partnership between Spacing and Evergreen for the Community Solutions Network: a program of Future Cities Canada. As the program lead, Evergreen is working with Open North and partners to help communities of all sizes across Canada navigate the smart cities landscape. The Community Solutions Network is supported with funding provided by Infrastructure Canada.