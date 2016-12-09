How do books on Toronto stack up?

On top of my publisher and creative director duties with Spacing magazine, I also look after the book section in the Spacing Store. I’ve tried to keep a wide collection of titles in stock that reflect the vast interests of our customers. While we mostly focus on Toronto-themed books, we also carry other urban-centric publications like Jane Jacobs’s books or the Fantastic Cities colouring book series. And there are a lot of titles we wished we had in that stack (such as the Historical Atlas of Toronto which is out of print at the moment).

During a store cleaning session I ended up stacking a lot of books on top of each other and quickly realized how impressive it looked. If you asked your friends to name five books about the city they might be hard pressed to reach that total. But this stack clearly shows that our city has a deep culture of documenting itself.

If you’re planning on coming by the Spacing Store for holiday shopping, looking over this long, scrolling graphic of our books might help you figure out what to get that picky Toronto-phile.

If you click on the image of stacked books it will open a larger file for you to zoom-in on.