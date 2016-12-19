READ: December 2016 edition of Fife and Drum

The latest edition of Fife and Drum, the quarterly journal produced by the Friends of Fort York, was just released. Here’s some of what you’ll find inside.
-
An exploration of the new exhibits at Visitors Centre
- Faith and the Fort: how religion fit into fort life
- Nuit Blanche illumination of Victoria Memorial Square
- An update on the Bentway
- Toronto’s Big Bang: the Grand Magazine explosion of 1813
- and more!
All free!
You can download a PDF of the current issue here. Here you’ll also find back issues of Fife and Drum to download.
Fife & Drum lists upcoming events and recent goings-on at the fort, but it also has, since the Friends began publishing it in 1996, exhaustively researched essays and stories about the fort, Toronto and related history. I serve as volunteer director on the Friends of Fort York board, the volunteer advocacy organization that has helped look after the interests of City of Toronto’s premier museum site.