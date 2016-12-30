PODCAST: Spacing Radio 007 – PopCanCrit: Crisis in Criticism

In part two, of our PopCanCrit special, we look at the role of the architecture critic, in a changing media landscape.

Our experts discuss who gets to be an architect critics, in a world where everyone has the ability to publish their opinions, and traditional media is on the decline.

We examine the opportunities, and the challenges presented by social media for publications publishing stories about urban architecture, and the built environment.

What began as a discussion about popular architecture becomes a broader discussion about new media, and new opportunities for civic engagement.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.