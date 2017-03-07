SPACING release party: March 15th at our store!

WHAT: Spacing issue #42 release party

WHEN: Wednesday, March 15th, 7:30-11pm

WHERE: 401 Richmond St West, Spacing Store entrance (east end of building, ground floor)

COST: $5 (for mag), cash bar

RSVP: Let us know on Facebook if you plan to come!

The latest issue of Spacing is here!

We have teamed up with the editors and contributors of the web-magazine The Ethnic Aisle to bring you a series of articles focused on the issues of race and transportation in the city’s suburbs. It’s a compelling and eye-opening dive into the world of living on the city’s edges and how challenging it can be to navigate the huge expanse of Toronto. We don’t want to ruin it for you and tell you everything in the articles so you need to come to our party and pick up a copy for yourself.

We’re hosting the event inside and outside of our store: we are working with Darkhorse Café as our bar staff and the Myseum of Toronto’s gallery exhibit “Yearbook” (in partnership with Scarborough Arts) will be open for you to peruse.