PODCAST: Spacing Radio 011, Migration

In this episode, we speak to musician/composer David Buchbinder about The Ward Musical. How a Toronto history book became a new work of musical theatre.

We ask FLAP executive director Michael Mesure, and the City planner Kelly Snow about the millions of migratory birds that die each year in Toronto, and what we can do to prevent these deaths.

And we speak to Ryerson associate proffessor Graham Hudson, who co-authored a report on how Toronto fares as a “Sanctuary City.” Are we really protecting non-status residents, or do we have work to do?

