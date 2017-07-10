READ: Summer 2017 edition of Toronto contemporary history journal Fife and Drum

The latest edition of Fife and Drum, the quarterly journal produced by the Friends of Fort York, was just released. Here’s some of what you’ll find inside.
-
Fort York Guard 1967 Footsore for Canada
- More on Thomas J. Sutherland’s Trial at Fort York
- More Parkland in the Vicinity of Fort York Approved
- New Managing Editor Sought for Fife & Drum
- Friends Propose Name for New Neighbourhood School
- Community Leader and Upper Canada’s First Catholic Bishop Commemorated in Neighbourhood Schools
- Redeveloping the Abattoir Site
- The Bentway Update
- Vimy 100 Toronto at Fort York
All free!
You can download a PDF of the current issue here. Here you’ll also find back issues of Fife and Drum to download.
Fife & Drum lists upcoming events and recent goings-on at the fort, but it also has, since the Friends began publishing it in 1996, exhaustively researched essays and stories about the fort, Toronto and related history. I serve as volunteer director on the Friends of Fort York board, the volunteer advocacy organization that has helped look after the interests of City of Toronto’s premier museum site.