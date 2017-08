Part One of our Summer Reading Series!

We speak to Toronto journalist Jackie Burns about her children’s book “The Condo Kids: adventures with Bob the Barbary sheep,” and about raising a family in the dense urban core.

And we speak to beer experts Robin Leblanc and Jordan St. John about the “Ontario Craft Beer Guide,” and how Toronto can become a global leader in craft beer.

