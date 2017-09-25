EVENT: 2017 Toronto the Good party + public lecture by Doug Saunders

WHAT: Annual Toronto the Good party + public lecture by Doug Saunders

WHERE: Evergreen Brickworks

WHEN: Thursday October 5, 2017 — 5:30PM-11PM

COST: Free

HOW: Register here

Toronto the Good is back, brought to you by ERA Architects and Spacing Magazine!

We hope you will join us at the Evergreen Brick Works on October 5th, 2017 at this year’s Toronto the Good party, celebrating Tower Renewal. Join us for hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and a lively crowd of people passionate about design and civic engagement in Toronto.

Join us at 5:30pm for a keynote by author and journalist Doug Saunders.

* Shuttle buses will be running from Broadview Station throughout the duration of the event.

