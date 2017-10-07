READ Fall 2017 edition of Fife and Drum: Prince Harry, apiaries & a “Crustade” recipie

The latest edition of Fife and Drum, the quarterly journal produced by the Friends of Fort York, was just released. Here’s some of what you’ll find inside.
Invictus Games at Fort York by Bruce Kidd
In Review: Always Ready: A History of the Royal Regiment of Canada.
- Canada Day at Reveley Lodge
Preserving the Robinson Cottages
Fort York and The Telegram’s Photographic Archives
- Fort York’s Apiary Alive and Well
- Recipe for a ‘Crustade’
Ancient Human-Powered Transportation Coming to The Bentway
All free!
You can download a PDF of the current issue here. Here you’ll also find back issues of Fife and Drum to download.
Fife & Drum lists upcoming events and recent goings-on at the fort, but it also has, since the Friends began publishing it in 1996, exhaustively researched essays and stories about the fort, Toronto and related history. I serve as volunteer director on the Friends of Fort York board, the volunteer advocacy organization that has helped look after the interests of City of Toronto’s premier museum site.