Bringing you the highlights from the Council for Canadian Urbanism’s annual summit, held this year in Winnipeg.

We speak to CanU founding president Brent Toderian, Winnipeg architect and Free Press columnist Brent Bellamy, SVN’s Barbara Myers, Halifax’s Urban Design Program Manager Jacob Ritchie, and newly-named CanU Vice President Kalen Anderson, Edmonton’s director of planning coordination.

