Meet 2017 Jane Jacobs Prize winners at YIMBY

Spacing is happy to present the 2017 winners of the Jane Jacobs Prize as part of the 10th annual YIMBY Festival.

Come out to the ceremony and see which two Torontonians are recognized for their outstanding contribution to local city-building.

WHEN: Sat, Dec 9th, 4:30-5:30pm

WHERE: – Metro Hall Rotunda

MAP: 55 John St., at corner of King St. West

LINK: Check out the YIMBY Festival before the ceremony

ABOUT THE JANE JACOBS PRIZE

The Jane Jacobs Prize is an annual award that celebrates individuals who contribute to the fabric of Toronto life in unique ways that exemplify the ideas of Jane Jacobs. The prize recipients reflect the diverse aspects of city life. They may not always agree on what makes the city work or what the answers are to making it work better, but their observations and backgrounds have become part of our urban experience and enrich our lives.

The Jane Jacobs Prize was first announced in 1997 at the end of a five-day international celebration called Jane Jacobs: Ideas that Matter., with the first recipients receiving the prize in 1999. In 2014, Spacing magazine took over the selection and administration of the award.

ABOUT THE YIMBY FESTIVAL

The YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) Festival is an event for people and groups involved – or looking to become involved – in grassroots, locally driven community development in Toronto. The Festival is an opportunity for people to gather, spread the word about their work, exchange ideas to effect change and strengthen their networks.