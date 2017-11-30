PODCAST: Spacing Radio 018, The Battle of Portage & Main

In this special episode, we devote our entire time to an issue that’s plagued Winnipeg for nearly 40 years: pedestrians are not allowed to cross the major, iconic intersection of Portage and Main St.

To help tell this story, we have special guest co-host Oliver Moore, urban transportation reporter for the Globe & Mail. As well, you’ll hear the voices of urbanist/architect Brent Bellamy, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, and Winnipeg city councillors Jeff Browaty and Janice Lukes, and Glyn’s granny. For real.

Thank you to The Weakerthans for the use of their song “One Great City!” off of their album Reconstruction Site.

