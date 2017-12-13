EVENT: Shawn Micallef talks about Frontier City: Toronto on the Verge of Greatness Mon Dec 18

WHAT: Author talk

WHERE: Toronto Reference Library main atrium – 789 Yonge St.

WHEN: Monday Dec 18th, 7PM-8PM

HOW MUCH: Free

Spacing senior editor Shawn Micallef will discuss his recent book, Frontier City: Toronto on the Verge of Greatness. The author travelled Toronto with twelve non-incumbent candidates seeking election in the 2014 civic election as they campaigned for votes as a way to understand both what the Ford era was about, but also where the city is going. With the next civic election to be held in 2018, the book offers a timely look at issues that will shape Toronto’s future. Copies of Frontier City will be available for purchase via Page and Panel – The TCAF Shop, at the event.

The book is also available at the Spacing Store and makes a great 2018-thinking holiday gift.