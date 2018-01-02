READ – Winter 2018 edition of Fife and Drum: Bentway Skate trail opens, the Fighting Bishop and the electronic capture of Fort York

Christopher Dang, field director for CyArk, stands with his recording equipment studying his next subject. Credit: CyArk and Michael Carter

The latest edition of Fife and Drum, the quarterly journal produced by the Friends of Fort York, was just released. Here’s some of what you’ll find inside.

  1. Bentway Skate Trail Opens @ Fort York on January 6
  2. Neighbourhood School Named for Alexander Macdonell, the Fighting Bishop
  3. Mary Beacock Fryer (1929–2017)
  4. The Electronic Capture of Fort York
  5. A Changing of the Guard at Fife & Drum
  6. 2017 accomplishments

All free!

You can download a PDF of the current issue hereHere you’ll also find back issues of Fife and Drum to download.

Fife & Drum lists upcoming events and recent goings-on at the fort, but it also has, since the Friends began publishing it in 1996, exhaustively researched essays and stories about the fort, Toronto and related history. I serve as volunteer director on the Friends of Fort York board, the volunteer advocacy organization that has helped look after the interests of City of Toronto’s premier museum site

