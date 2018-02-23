EVENT: Pride & Place podcast listening party

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 28th, 6pm-8pm

WHERE: Harlem Underground, 745 Queen St. West, Toronto

LINK: RSVP on Facebook if you wish

Within dominant urban narratives, Black people are often characterized as contentious or marginalized. However, our culture has played an integral role in shaping the character, prosperity, and swag of cities. Through personal storytelling, professional insights, and performance, this inaugural episode of Pride & Place celebrates the beautiful emergence of Black Urbanists.

Come meet our special guests, enjoy hearty appetizers. Special performance by Matthew Progress.

“Pride & Place” is a collaboration between Author + Placemaker Jay Pitter and Spacing Radio.

A special thank you to OCAD University for their generous support.