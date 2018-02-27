EVENT: Making the Toronto Museum vision a reality

WHEN: Wednesday, March 28, 2018
WHERE: Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex Ave (UofT St. George campus)
TIME: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (doors open at 6:15 pm)
COST: This event is free to attend, but please register to guarantee a seat
City council has voted to transform Old City Hall into a Toronto Museum and other uses. What kind of urban museum do we want? How should it be governed? And what are the curatorial and design opportunities? Join a panel of experts to discuss the next chapter of an historic planning process.
Featured Speakers:
Karen Carter, Museum of Toronto, Executive Director
Matt Brower, University of Toronto, Museum Studies
Dov Goldstein, Lord Cultural Resources
Claire Nelischer, Ryerson City Building Institute
Moderator: John Lorinc, Spacing senior editor
This event is a partnership between Spacing, ERA Architects, Ryerson City Building Institute, and the University of Toronto Urban Studies Program