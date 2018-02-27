EVENT: Making the Toronto Museum vision a reality

WHEN: Wednesday, March 28, 2018

WHERE: Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex Ave (UofT St. George campus)

TIME: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (doors open at 6:15 pm)

COST: This event is free to attend, but please register to guarantee a seat

City council has voted to transform Old City Hall into a Toronto Museum and other uses. What kind of urban museum do we want? How should it be governed? And what are the curatorial and design opportunities? Join a panel of experts to discuss the next chapter of an historic planning process.

Featured Speakers:

Karen Carter, Museum of Toronto, Executive Director

Matt Brower, University of Toronto, Museum Studies

Dov Goldstein, Lord Cultural Resources

Claire Nelischer, Ryerson City Building Institute

Moderator: John Lorinc, Spacing senior editor

This event is a partnership between Spacing, ERA Architects, Ryerson City Building Institute, and the University of Toronto Urban Studies Program