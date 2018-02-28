We’re celebrating Black History Month with a special episode. Author and Place-maker Jay Pitter is our special guest host, and she introduces us to a number of exceptional Black urbanists in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Habon Ali is an urban planner with urban strategies. Tura Cousins Wilson is an architect with Diamond Schmitt Architects. Stephanie Allen is a not-for-profit real estate developer. Anthonia Ogundele is a facility and environmental sustainability manager. Matthew Progress is a hip hop and electronic artist. Will Prosper is a journalist and documentarian involved with Hoodstock.

Each person has knowledge to share, and a story to tell, from grassroots organizing, to architecture and development.

“Pride & Place” was made possible with the generous support of OCAD University.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.