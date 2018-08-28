PODCAST: Spacing Radio 027, Healthy Buildings, Healthy Planet

We’re gearing up for the October 11th Green Building Festival!

We talk to celebrated architect Vivian Manasc about what makes a truly “green” building.

WSP’s senior facade specialist Scott Armstrong walk us through the process of giving a building a face lift.

And artist/urban designer Daan Roosegaarde tells us about scale-able interventions with the urban environment that encourage a sense of stewardship.

If you’d like to attend the Green Building Festival, register at gbf18.eventbrite.com.

This podcast was produced in partnership with Sustainable Buildings Canada.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.