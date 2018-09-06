TAXED OUT: Gallery exhibits examines tax impact on Toronto’s main streets

WHAT: TAXED OUT gallery exhibit

WHEN: Opening night — Sept. 12th,

WHERE: Urbanspace Gallery, 401 Richmond Street W, ground floor

RSVP: Click through to Eventbrite to let us know if you’re coming

Intense, rapid development in Toronto has led to massive hikes in commercial property values and taxes. Independent businesses are feeling the crunch. Many have closed, and more are threatened by rising space costs. Presenting TAXED OUT, a gallery exhibition presented by the City Building Institute and Spacing, which through a curated collection of statistics, photography and other visuals illustrates the very real impact of tax policy on the main streets we love.

Experience the exhibition at Urbanspace Gallery from September 10 to December 14, 2018. Join us for our launch event on September 12, and hear from a panel of experts working to affect positive change and protect Toronto small businesses.