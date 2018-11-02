EVENT: No Place To Go — A public talk about public washrooms with Lezlie Lowe

WHAT: No Place To Go: A public talk about public washrooms

WHERE: at the Spacing Store: 401 Richmond St W.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2pm-4pm

RSVP: Let us if you’re coming on the Facebook event page

Coach House Books and Spacing Store present a talk about how public toilets fail our private needs.

Public toilets are crappy – this is something we can all agree on – but have you ever really considered why?

Journalist Lezlie Lowe took the plunge into the swirling world of public potties in her book No Place To Go. A toilet tour from London to Portland to Toronto and beyond, No Place To Go highlights pay potties, deserted alleyways, and even a mobile hygiene unit built on a refurbished city bus that serves San Francisco’s homeless population, all the while questioning why the business of doing our business is still such a taboo topic.

Lezlie will read and take part in a panel discussion with special guests TBD. Free and all are welcome.