EVENT: Launch of “50 Toronto Hidden Gems” book and Spacing Store anniversary

WHAT: Launch of “50 Toronto Hidden Gems & Curiosities” and Spacing Store 4th anniversary

WHEN: Monday, November 19, 2018 / 7pm-9pm

WHERE: Spacing Store, 401 Richmond St W

COST: event is free, book is $12 at launch ($15 regularly)

RSVP: Let us know if you’re coming, via Facebook event listing

Often, it’s the grand buildings and large public spaces that capture the public’s imagination about a city. But the character of a city is more often reflected in the under-appreciated and overlooked elements that dot the urban landscape. Toronto has a fantastic collection of these elements: from fully- intact bridges buried underground to a cemetery enclosed in a highway off-ramp; from mid-century houses that hide electrical transformers to Cold War-era air raid sirens still installed in parks. Our “50 Toronto Hidden Gems and Curiosities” book solves lingering mysteries and uncovers forgotten urban treasures that reveal the true charm of Toronto and its neighbourhoods.

And if you can’t come in person on Nov. 19, you can always pre-order the book.

* * *

The Spacing Store opened its doors on November 19, 2014 and we’re happy to have not only survived but thrived. Come visit our shop that Monday and find out the secret special deals we’ll have on offer on our special day.