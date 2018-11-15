EVENT: Spacing Store 4th anniversary (Hidden Gems book launch postponed)

WHAT: Spacing Store 4th anniversary

WHEN: Monday, November 19, 2018 / 7pm-9pm

WHERE: Spacing Store, 401 Richmond St W

COST: event is free

RSVP: Let us know if you’re coming, via Facebook event listing

The Spacing Store opened its doors on November 19, 2014 and we’re happy to have not only survived but thrived. Come visit our shop that Monday. For this one day only, we are offering FOUR FREE BUTTONS with any purchase. Pick from our collection of iconic one-inch buttons.

* * * * *

Bad news, folks. Our printer has informed us that delivery of the “50 Toronto Hidden Gems & Curiosities” book has been delayed. We expect the book to be in-store by Nov. 30th. We’ll plan a proper launch oncce we have firm details from the printer.

You can still pre-order the “50 Toronto Hidden Gems & Curiosities” book.