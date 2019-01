To celebrate Spacing‘s 15th anniversary, and the launch of “Toronto 2033: 10 short stories about the city’s future,” we speak to the creative minds behind the book.

Featuring editor Jim Munroe, and authors Zainab Amadahy, Elan Mastai, and Karl Schroeder.

Visit toronto2033.com for the full multimedia experience.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.