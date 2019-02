In this episode, we look at housing from a number of angles.

Spacing Senior Editor John Lorinc and urban planner Cheryll Case give us the lay of the land, and a preview of their upcoming book, “House Divided.”

Planner and consultant Sean Galbraith tells us how City bureaucracy can lead to fewer affordable homes.

And Councillor Gord Perks walks us through what “affordability” really means.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.