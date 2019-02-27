Spacing’s 15th anniversary party!

WHAT: Spacing’s 15th anniversary issue release party!

WHEN: Friday, March 15th, 2019 — 7:30pm-midnight

COST: $5 (copy of new issue)

WHERE: Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St W.

ACCESSIBILITY: The venue is accessible (more details)

RSVP: Let us know on Facebook if you’re coming

We are happy to announce the release of our 15th anniversary issue!

Back in early December (our actual 15th anniversary day) we launched Toronto 2033, a book that collects ten sci-fi short stories that imagined what life is like 15 years into the future.

The 49th edition of Spacing is the second part of our celebration — our editors and contributors explore a wide range of issues that will impact Toronto’s future: extreme weather, mega-projects, decolonization, and planning the Maple Leafs eventual Stanley Cup parade.

Join us at the Gladstone Hotel for a bunch of fun activities including your predictions for Toronto in 2033.

Subscribers will start receiving their copies soon. Pop into the Spacing Store to pick up an advance copy.

cover illustration by Mathew Borrett