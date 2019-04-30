This month we look at how major swings in provincial politics are affecting cities across Canada.

We talk to journalist and Walkcast host Tim Querengesser about the recent Alberta election, and how it impacts the city agenda in Edmonton and Calgary.

Spacing urban affairs columnist and York University geography professor Tricia Wood walks us through Doug Ford’s most recent transit plan for Toronto and the surrounding region.

And McGill law dean Robert Leckey tells us about the push back from Montreal and the surrounding suburbs against the proposed Bill 21 secularism laws.

