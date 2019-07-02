PODCAST: Spacing Radio 036, Canadian City Parks

This episode, we partnered with Park People to bring you highlights from their national Heart of the City conference: the first of it’s kind in Canada.

We speak to Rena Soutar, the first Reconciliation Planner for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation about decolonizing parks planning.

Skateboarder and documentary filmmaker David Boots takes us on a tour of Peace Park in Montreal.

And Park People’s own Jake Tobin Garrett tells us what was uncovered in the inaugural Canadian City Parks Report, which included 23 participating municipalities across the country.

