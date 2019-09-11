Spacing’s Tactical Urbanism workshop

WHEN: Friday, September 27th, 9am-4:30pm

WHERE: 197 Spadina Avenue, Lake Ontario Room, 5th Floor

COST: $125 for professionals, $50 for students (five spots available)

LINK: Buy your ticket now at The Spacing Store

The Spacing School of Urbanism provides unique continuing education and professional development to Greater Toronto-area architects, planners, urban designers, developers, real estate agents, and city-builders seeking to broaden their knowledge of emerging trends in urbanism.

Tactical urbanism refers to physical interventions in built environments — often using low-cost, easily changeable materials — aimed at improving urban life. It has been taken up both by municipalities looking to experiment in and/or re-design urban environments and by individuals or organizations looking to improve or affect change in their communities.

For municipalities or other decision makers, tactical urbanism adopts an action-based, iterative methodology to exploring change in cities, offering an alternative to traditional methods of desktop study and analysis. For community-based organizations or individuals, it can be a tool for exploration, advocacy, or even protest. Examples range from the very small (using dried leaves or cheap paint to “narrow” a residential street and improve safety) to the very large (installing jersey barriers on a major road to re-direct car traffic and improve transit service).

Participants in the TACTICAL URBANISM Workshop will:

Learn a brief history of tactical urbanism. This overview will cover its origins, examples across the world, and applications in Toronto.

Explore key concepts in tactical urbanism, including the rationale, pros, and cons of this approach to city building.

Hear about different applications of tactical urbanism, including “top down” and “bottom up.” These discussions will reveal the range of perspectives, issues, and opportunities tactical urbanism presents for a wide array of audiences. Representatives of both municipality-led tactical urbanism projects and community-driven processes will speak about their experiences, challenges, and opportunities.

Cover examples of how / where tactical urbanism has had an influence on city building (and where it did not).

Explore how to navigate permission, both from a top-down approach through issues like procurement, liability, and political buy-in. Participants will also learn about issues related to permission from a bottom-up approach, covering issues like permits, funding, and community support.

Learn about specific tools, materials, and techniques to apply a tactical urbanism approach in projects.

Have an opportunity to apply tactical urbanism concepts to a real-world urban environment (without getting covered in paint).

Lunch and snacks will be provided. Will we contact you about food requests/allergies.

Participants will also have a list of resources available for further reading and research that can be pursued following the session.

Please note that we will need confirmation of your student status after you have signed up. Those who do not qualify will be refunded.