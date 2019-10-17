Before Canada elects a new federal government, we thought we’d take a look at what the various parties are talking about, or neglecting to talk about, when it comes to Canadian cities and towns, and the urban agenda.

And we’ve put a great panel together for you: Spacing Senior Editor John Lorinc, Toronto Star city hall reporter Jennifer Pagliaro, and TVO urban affairs reporter John Michael McGrath.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.