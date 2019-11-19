2 comments

  1. I have a related rule, which is to have my phone ready when I’m driving and come to a long enough stop. Toronto really is spectacularly shabby and ugly for a city of its pretensions, so if I’m stopped on a high street I sometimes take a photo. The frontier-town overhead hydro infrastructure on major streets is like nothing I’ve seen anywhere else in the developed world. Add to that the general ugliness of the built environment and you get some interesting shots.

  2. Pman > The frontier-town overhead hydro infrastructure on major streets is like nothing I’ve seen anywhere else in the developed world. Add to that the general ugliness of the built environment and you get some interesting shots.

    Try visiting Japan. Notwithstanding the bright lights and relative continuity of form of some famous tourist areas like Ginza, Shinjuku, Shibuya, etc., many urban environments in Japan seems to be random mishmash of stuff, often in the “ugly” to “very ugly” range. Lots of grey and concrete and the overhead wires you mention. The mishmash seems to be the result of very permissive zoning, which allows you to build pretty much anything on your land (up to a certain height). This does mean there are some very creative and beautiful structures here and there, mixed in the crap.

