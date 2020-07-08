The world is taking a hard look at their police forces, the violence they use, the deaths that result, and the systemic and anti-Black racism that even people like Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders admits exists within the service.

In this episode, we speak to Cheryl Thompson, assistant professor at Ryerson University’s School of Creative Industries and frequent Spacing contributor, about the way Black people are portrayed in Canadian culture, and the need for more citizen control over police.

Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson tells us about the repercussions politicians face when trying to make changes to the police service.

And author, lawyer and legal team lead at the Black Legal Action Centre (BLAC), Nana Yanful, discusses the failed attempt at city council to cut the police budget, and what needs to happen next.

