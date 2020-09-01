PODCAST: City scenes that saved summer

It’s been a rough summer for everyone, but people have found ways to get outside and make the most of it.

In this episode, we speak to 8 80 Cities‘ Managing Director Lanrick Bennett Jr. about the ActiveTO bike lanes and CafeTO patio spaces on Danforth Avenue in Toronto: a response to the need for alternative transportation routes and socially-distant business during COVID.

And we talk to Park People‘s Adri Stark and Jake Tobin Garrett about their second annual Canadian Parks Report, and their national COVID-19 and Parks Survey.

And we speak to author and musician Jonny Dovercourt about his new book Any Night of the Week: A D.I.Y. history of Toronto music 1957-2001, the unsung legacy of the city’s music scene, and our disappearing venues.

