PODCAST: Toronto transit in the pandemic

It’s been too long since we had a classic Toronto transit episode. And, with the City and province grappling with the pandemic, and the threat of a second wave, there’s a lot to discuss.

We talk with Tricia Wood, professor of geography at York University and Spacing columnist, and Matt Elliott Toronto Star city columnist and author of the City Hall Watcher newsletter.

How has COVID affected the TTC, and what happens to the Doug Ford Ontario governments priority transit projects in Toronto? We get into it.

