In the aftermath of the Trinity Bellwoods Park encampment evictions, which saw a massive police presence, private security, and protests, we reached Sanctuary Toronto outreach worker Lorraine Lam, who was there with encampment residents, for an eyewitness account of what went on.

And we speak to Humber Professor and Indigenous writer Kerry Potts about her piece in Coach House Books’ new essay collection, Indigenous Toronto: stories that carry this place.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.