It’s the five-year anniversary of the current Spacing Radio show!

In this episode, we speak to Diana Chan McNally, community worker with the Toronto Drop-In Network, about A Path Forward. It’s a document signed by 206 organizations, artists, and politicians calling for a safer, more humanitarian approach to housing encampment residents, where the residents themselves are heard.

And we speak to Kensington Market Community Land Trust Co-Chair Dominique Russell about a $3-million grant from the City of Toronto to secure affordable housing in the famous neighbourhood. You can also find the conversation in the next Spacing magazine, the Optimism Issue.

And, to celebrate our “birthday,” we found a great piece from the original, 2009 Spacing Radio with host David Michael Lamb. It’s a beautiful soundscape featuring a flautist in an abandoned building and a great de-stressor.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.