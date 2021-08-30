A snap federal election in the face of a potential “fourth wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic means an emergency panel episode to discuss the urban issues that may (or should) come up before people go to the polls, September 20th.

Spacing Senior Editor John Lorinc and Spacing urban affairs columnist and York University Geography Professor Tricia Wood unpack urban issues such as housing, transit, and climate change that each party should be campaigning to address.

