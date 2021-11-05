Achtung! Go for a German Walk T.O.

Over the summer and fall I was happy to work with a team put together by the German Consulate in Toronto on a series of audio walks exploring Toronto’s geography and history, with a special focus on some of the German connections found on our streets. Download the free Echoes App and go for a walk (the audio walks can also be accessed from home). From the germanwalkto.com site:

Toronto is a city of neighbourhoods, and many of them have a deep and layered ethnic history. Cabbagetown, Chinatown, Little Italy, Little India, Little Jamaica, the Polish Roncesvalles Village, or The Greek Danforth are just some examples of the diversity of Canada’s largest city. While Germans in Toronto don’t have one particular neighbourhood to call their own, German influence can be found across the city – hidden and not always obvious. Born out of the city tours that the German Consulate Toronto organizes twice a year with local city tour guides, the consulate in collaboration with the Ryerson University Library introduces #GermanWalkTO. We hope you enjoy discovering Toronto’s German side.

The first walk is a Bauhaus-inspired architecture walk of Toronto, produced with the help of the Goethe-Institut Toronto. Check that out here.

The second is a “roots” walk. Explore some of the natural and human history of Toronto, including a dip into a ravine. Find that walk here.

The final walk explores arts and cultural sites in and around Yorkville. Start that exploratory walk here.

All photography by Liam Maloney.