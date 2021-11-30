PODCAST: Spacing Radio 062, The PATH ahead for Toronto’s underground

With many people still working from home, the future of Toronto’s PATH system — the underground mall serving the financial towers above — is in question. Globe & Mail urban affairs reporter Oliver Moore, who wrote about this crisis, explains the situation.

And Spacing senior editor John Lorinc talks about the possible implications the City’s new Inclusionary Zoning policy may have on Toronto’s housing and affordability crisis.

Finally, as a preview of Spacing‘s upcoming book, Souvenirs of Toronto Sport, I talk to Ian Wolfe, archivist and member of the board of directors for the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame & Museum, about Toronto’s skiing history, and the closing of one of the City’s last two downhill ski facilities at Centennial Park.

