PODCAST: Spacing Radio 063, The War on Robots

We end the year with a classic case of man vs. machine, as journalist and culture writer Graham Isador talks about tiny delivery robots taking over city sidewalks, and Toronto Council’s decision to pause so-called micro-utility devices until sometime in 2022.

Next, we talk to journalist and author Stephen Dale about his new book, Shift Change: scenes from a post-industrial revolution, all about Hamilton, Ontario’s struggle with a rapid gentrification and housing cost crisis.

Finally, with Spacing‘s latest “Growth” issue on shelves, Contributing Editor Sarah Hood tells us what we can find in those pages, and why it’s always a good time to talk about plant life in the city.

