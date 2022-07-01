The Toronto municipal election is underway, and we’ll be spending the summer bringing you coverage, all the way up to E-Day on October 24th.

But how do we get people engaged, and avoid the abysmally low voter turnout we saw in the Ontario provincial election? What does “Ford More Years” of Premier Doug mean for the municipal race, and the next council? What key items should be made election issues? And what does new police data which admits to systemic, racist overpolicing of minorities and use of force mean for the police reform movement?

To answer these and other questions, we’ve got panel guests John Lorinc (Spacing senior editor) and Jennifer Pagliaro (Toronto Star crime reporter focusing on youth justice, formerly of the City Hall bureau).

The race is on!

