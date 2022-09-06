2 comments

  1. The new “Humber” riding includes Weston, Mt. Dennis, and the Ford family compound. Do not want to be associated with anything about the Ford Nation. ☹️ The current Ontario MPP for York South-Weston is Michael Ford. 😱

  2. “Ford Nation” definitely wants to keep deciding our futures on their terms, though. A horrific prospect, indeed.

